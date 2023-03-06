Tina Mullins, age 65, of Joe Little Fork Road, Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at her residence. She was born February 27, 1958 in LaPorte, IN and was the daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Stephens Turner. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Kimmie Mullins, Sr. Her son: Kimmie Lee Mullins, Jr. Her daughter: Linda Kay Mullins. She is survived by two sons: Shane Anthony (Cora) Mullins of Mt. Sterling, KY. Jonathan Lee (Heather) Mullins of Jackson, KY. Two daughters: April Lynn Mullins (Mickey) and Sharri Ann Mullins, both of Jackson, KY. Two sisters: Elizabeth Turner of Hazard, KY and Pauline Domaschko of Maysville, KY. Two brothers: Paul Dwayne Turner of Jackson, KY and Lewis Turner of TN. She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Dwayne Turner officiating. Visitation will begin on Thursday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.