Tipple...toppled, Coal, Gone for Good!

“Yes, it’s pretty much the nail in the coffin,” agreed Emanuel Dooney Jones, the former Vice-President of Preparation for Revelation Energy, the one who directed back in 2015 the last ton of coal from the loading facility located alongside HWY 30W a mile or so from downtown Jackson. Jones sees the dismantling, of what many still refer to as the “Leeco Tipple”, as a sure sign that coal is not coming back to Breathitt County or surrounding areas anytime soon.
For those looking for a coal resurgence, for those believing political leaders, such as Senator Mitch McConnell, who promised to “bring coal back” numerous times, these people see the big blue steel structure toppling as more than just the destruction of a facility, it’s a toppling of their hopes, as well. Those hopes particularly ran high as President Trump promised the “war on coal” had ended in a speech delivered on Feb. 23, 2018. They were equally exuberant, again in August of 2018, when the beleaguered President promised he was putting our coal miners back to work. Conversely, the industry continues to see a decline in coal jobs over the past three years, as reported by Forbes Senior Contributor Chuck Jones.
Jones, who signed on with the old Falcon Coal Company back in 1973, is no stranger to the coal business, having weathered Falcon’s sale to Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock’s sale to Arch Mineral, etc. Jones sees the decline of the coal industry in Breathitt and surrounding areas resulting from a combination of factors, such as the availability of clean-burning natural gas, made much more available through fracking, combined with new technologies in solar energy. Jones also is highly aware that the “easy” coal has been mined in this area, with remaining reserves requiring predominately underground efforts, which further require coal-washing facilities. “Natural gas is simply a better option at this time,” stated the former vice-president.
The tipple, presently being cut up into scrap iron it seems, was originally built by Leeco Coal Company during the 1970s coal boom. Diamond Shamrock purchased the modernized fast-load-out facility in 1985 to better meet the demands of its lucrative contracts to TVA (3.6 million tons/year), and Detroit Edison (1.15 million tons/year).
“Shamrock’s Haddix Tipple, also a facility capable of fast-loading a unit train comprised of 110 gondolas, was the first in the area, but the “Leeco” Tipple was better suited to blending and separating the coal to be loaded,” said Jones. “And it also had an automated coal sampling system, while the Haddix Tipple had to be hand-sampled. It also split the coal truck traffic up, with trucks going either north or south after coming out of South Fork and hitting KY 15, instead of all going south to Haddix."
Jones, better known as “Dooney”, nostalgically looked back at the coal boom era and the many jobs it provided; along with the many people it brought to the region. “We had some highly skilled workers who were good at what they did working at that facility,” stated Dooney. “Many were from right here in Jackson, such as welder, Shawn Thatcher, and electrician, Gary Fugate, just to name a couple.”
With the waning of the coal business in eastern Kentucky, the tipple changed hands a few times after its glory days with Leeco, Diamond Shamrock, Arch, and eventually Revelation Energy, which renovated the facility in 2011, spending 2.5 million dollars in the process, but Dooney was never far from the picture. With his vast knowledge of not only the “Leeco” Tipple, but coal handling at large, Jones’ knowledge was put to use by the many companies which hopes lay in moving coal.
With stints in various locales from West Virginia to South America, Dooney rode out the many storms that beached so many others along the way, retiring after Revelation Energy ran the final ton through the blue monstrosity alongside KY 30W in 2015. Black Jewell Coal Company most recently bought the facility out of bankruptcy, but to no avail, as it looks as if the coal industry has toppled, just as its tipple.