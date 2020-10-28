COVID-19 pandemic may have just claimed another victim
November 6th games looking unlikely across the commonwealth…
We just came off a weekend where the KHSAA saw thirty (30) games cancelled owing to “COVID CANCELATION-RPI per policy.” That in quotations is a new term of art in high school football across Kentucky. We are beginning to see it among the listed scores of games from weekend’s past with the same frequency as game results.
So what does it mean? Well, we asked some friends around the commonwealth who are also professional football coaches and we can tell you what was told to us.
Several of the coaches say the policy is simply if a game is cancelled for one or the other teams being ineligible under the COVID Cancelation policy, and the game can’t be rescheduled at the end of the year, the team with the higher RPI will be awarded a win, for RPI purposes, and awarded the same .50000 a team gets for playing an out-of-state opponent. This “win” will factor into the RPI formula only and won’t show up in the left hand column of the won-loss seasonal tally.
Here is how that impacts Breathitt, for instance. We have three games we haven’t been able to play. One of the games was Morgan County and we replaced it with Greenup County.
Greenup County has a .49648 RPI but competes in the 3A classification. With a 15% uptick for its being a “3A” ball club, we got to factor Greenup’s RPI as a .570952 instead of what we would have been stuck with had we both competed in the same classification. Morgan, who we were to play, has a RPI, this week, of .39302. Translation…for RPI purposes, getting to play and beat Greenup County really helped our RPI, and quite significantly.
Both Leslie County and Knott County canceled with us owing to the COVID CANCELATION-RPI policy. I have been led to believe neither of them is willing to reschedule. We may be dodging a bullet there.
Leslie’s RPI is .48403. Knott County’s RPI is .46398. If we are “awarded RPI wins” for both of these, then we will get two .50000’s added into our average for RPI purposes. Translation…net win again!
We are set to play a game against Pike County Central this weekend in Pike County. Right now, it is the newspaper’s understanding the game will go and that Pike County has slipped back into the “orange” from the “red.” Should that game not go, we are told a trip to Morgan County is a possibility.
Pike County has a RPI of .47020. With the 15% uptick for playing up a classification, their RPI becomes .54073. That equates roughly to playing 2A’s Newport High School. Newport has the 14th highest RPI of any team in Class 2A, out of 32-teams.
Newport is 4-3 on the year, but their beating Bishop Brossart 26-14, beating Lloyd Memorial, and losing narrowly to Newport Central Catholic, 17-14, should tell you something about what kind of team Newport has and what type of schedule it plays. As my daddy would say, “They ain’t no dog!”
Now we told you many November 6 games across Kentucky are in jeopardy. We say this because we believe many teams are going to look to opt out that weekend.
Unlike the regular season, getting quarantined for the KHSAA’s playoff rounds means you’re out with no chance of rescheduling the game after the team gets off quarantine. Hot test for either your team or the team you play plus a 14-day quarantine equals basketball season. That is the mathematical formula for those wondering.
You will see coaches play this weekend because they could conceivably be quarantined and still available to play in round-one. Round-one is scheduled to begin November 13, so you could conceivably just “slide in under the tag."
If a team plays November 6 and gets a report the other team has a player who has popped a “positive,” they are likely contact traced and quarantined and, therefore, eliminated. Their opponent for round one would advance by forfeit. Not many teams will be willing to risk this.
It is a shame, as we were scheduled to travel and play Paintsville on November 6. Paintsville looked unbeatable early in the year but my associates in Johnson County tell me they have four starters presently sidelined by injury.
These players are Zach Thompson, RB; Luke Hyden, RB (who’s hurt but playing through it); Parker Preece (a lineman who appears done for the year); and Harris Phelps (69-rushes, 519-yards rushing, 9-TDs; 18-tackles, 2-FRs on defense; leads the team in “scoring”), perhaps the team’s best athlete and only a sophomore, who is nursing a knee. Coach Chirico would be wise to rest up and see how many of these guys he can get back for the playoff run.
Now, we could be completely wrong here. Coach Moore may travel to Paintsville and play the Tigers next week for all we know.
Should it work out he doesn’t, according to what is fast becoming “conventional wisdom” among the many coaches with whom we regularly talk, absolutely no-one would blame him. We just wanted to advise you about what facts may play into any team’s decision to either play on November 6 or shut it down, regular season, after this coming weekend of games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.