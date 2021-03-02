Today’s weather forecast for March 2, 2021
National Weather Service

Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area

“Brisk” is the word for the day as the sun will continue to shine

Good morning Jackson. It is 30° in Jackson, Kentucky this morning with an 3 mph wind out of the Northeast. Precipitation is at 0% with humidity at 40%.

It should be a beautiful day. There will be some cloud coverage with temperatures climbing as high as 49° with an overnight low of 29°.

We are on a collision course with a bright, sunshiny Wednesday. We’ll see the temperature climb to 57° and there won’t be a cloud in the sky.

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you