Today’s weather forecast for March 2, 2021

Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area
“Brisk” is the word for the day as the sun will continue to shine
Good morning Jackson. It is 30° in Jackson, Kentucky this morning with an 3 mph wind out of the Northeast. Precipitation is at 0% with humidity at 40%.
It should be a beautiful day. There will be some cloud coverage with temperatures climbing as high as 49° with an overnight low of 29°.
We are on a collision course with a bright, sunshiny Wednesday. We’ll see the temperature climb to 57° and there won’t be a cloud in the sky.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.