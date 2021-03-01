Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area
Rain moves out this morning leaving the sun to shine
Good morning Jackson. It is 53° in Jackson, Kentucky this morning with an 8 mph wind out of the Northwest. Precipitation is at 30% with humidity at 55%.
Rain should move on out of here in an hour or so. It should clear up and be a beautiful day.
Don’t look for a high any higher than right now this afternoon with an overnight low of 27°. It should be 49° with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday.
This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.