Greater Jackson, Kentucky Area

Rain moves out this morning leaving the sun to shine

Good morning Jackson. It is 53° in Jackson, Kentucky this morning with an 8 mph wind out of the Northwest. Precipitation is at 30% with humidity at 55%.

Rain should move on out of here in an hour or so. It should clear up and be a beautiful day.

Don’t look for a high any higher than right now this afternoon with an overnight low of 27°. It should be 49° with plenty of sunshine on Tuesday.

This is today’s weather forecast brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Jackson Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you