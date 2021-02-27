Jackson, KY: February 27, 2021
Looks like rain but temperatures settle into the high 50’s
Today is February 27, 2021. Looks like there is more rain in the today’s forecast with winds out of the West at 3 MPH. Overnight low of 55 with an afternoon high of 59.
We should have more of the same, precipitation-wise, Sunday with temperatures gaining 70 with an overnight low of 45 before we usher in some cooler temperatures on Monday to kick-off March. Look for sunny skies on Monday continuing through next week, with some rain peeking back in on us this coming Wednesday, then brightening back up Thursday before returning Friday of next week.
That’s your weather forecast for the greater Jackson area brought to you by the National Weather Service and the weather center at the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
