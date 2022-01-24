Tom Allen

Tom Allen, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. -He was born August 1, 1964, in Starke, IN, and was the son of the late Ervine and Cassie Young Allen.-Preceded also in death by a brother: Reed Allen.-His sister: Roberta Campbell.- His nephew: Jeffery Reed Dixon.-He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Allen of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Carolyn Deaton and Kayla Little of Jackson, KY.-Son: Barry Mullins, Jr of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Esslonia (Jeff) Dixon and Betty Allen (John Adams) of Crossville, TN.-His brother: J. Wise (Brenda) Allen of Jackson, KY.- Granddaughters: Alexis Deaton and Destanie Deaton.-Grandson: Landon Wayne Deaton.- Nephews: John Julius Adams, Dustin Allen, Tom Dylan Allen.-Nieces: Cierra Jade Adams and Samantha McKnight.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Fugate and Allen Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.- Visitation will begin on Saturday at 4:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

