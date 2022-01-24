Tom Allen, age 57, of Jackson, KY passed away on Friday, January 21, 2022, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. -He was born August 1, 1964, in Starke, IN, and was the son of the late Ervine and Cassie Young Allen.-Preceded also in death by a brother: Reed Allen.-His sister: Roberta Campbell.- His nephew: Jeffery Reed Dixon.-He is survived by his wife: Dorothy Allen of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Carolyn Deaton and Kayla Little of Jackson, KY.-Son: Barry Mullins, Jr of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Esslonia (Jeff) Dixon and Betty Allen (John Adams) of Crossville, TN.-His brother: J. Wise (Brenda) Allen of Jackson, KY.- Granddaughters: Alexis Deaton and Destanie Deaton.-Grandson: Landon Wayne Deaton.- Nephews: John Julius Adams, Dustin Allen, Tom Dylan Allen.-Nieces: Cierra Jade Adams and Samantha McKnight.- Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at 6:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Estill Barnett officiating.-Burial in the Fugate and Allen Cemetery at Wilstacy, KY.- Visitation will begin on Saturday at 4:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.