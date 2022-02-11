Tom Fletcher Clemons

Tom Fletcher Clemons, age 69, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the UK Hospice Care Center in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 31, 1952, at Decoy, KY, and was the son of the late Elizabeth Lovely Russell.- He is survived by a sister: Neva “Tootsie” Russell of Lost Creek, KY.-Special friends: Lora Hudson and family; Mae Caudill and family; and Kenny Fugate.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ervine Allen officiating.-Burial in the Howard Cemetery, Hwy 1098, Press Howard Fork, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service.-Military rites will be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

