Tommie Watkins, age 72, of Noctor, KY passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his residence.-He was born March 7, 1948, at Noctor, KY and was the son of the late Pearl and Mae (Dodson) Watkins.-He was also preceded in death by three sisters: Victorine Back, Kathyrn Watkins and Ernestine Watkins.-Five brothers: Stanley Watkins, Claude Watkins, Johnnie Watkins, Ralph Watkins, and Eugene Watkins.- He is survived by three daughters: Alice Boman of MT; Letha DeRose and Carla Decker of OH.
Four sons: Tommy Watkins and Timothy Watkins of FL; Claude Watkins and Joseph Watkins of OH.:One sister: Audrey Sallee of OH.- Nine brothers: Ovie Joe (Wanda) Watkins of MI; Raymond (Lou) Watkins, Paul (Reva) Watkins, Carl (Frieda) Watkins, Donnie Watkins all of Jackson, KY; Earl Watkins of Frenchburg, KY; Clyde (Lou) Watkins of KY; Price (Anna) Watkins of Ezel, KY; Pearl Jr (Phyllis) Watkins of Means, KY.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many other relatives.-Graveside services were held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Hagins Cemetery, Rousseau, KY with Emmitt Campbell officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
