Reverend Tommy Haddix, age 68, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 18, 1952, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Jim Tom and Ruby Russell Haddix.-He also was preceded in death by two sisters: Debbie Fugate and Janet Jordan.-Survivors include his wife: Mary Fugate Haddix of Jackson, KY-One daughter: Marilyn (Clint) Jones of Weatherford, TX- Granddaughter: Judah Jones.-Two brothers: Auburn (Carol) Haddix of Jackson, KY-Rusty Haddix of Chavies, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn and A.T. Hays officiating.-Burial in Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Friday from 6:00-8:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
