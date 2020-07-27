Tommy Neal Kilborn, age 55, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Hazard ARH following a short battle with cancer.-Tommy was an employee of the Breathitt County School system for over twenty years.-He was born July 5, 1965, in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late J.D. Kilborn.-He also was preceded in death by one brother: J.D. (Buddy) Kilborn.-He is survived by his soulmate: Faye Smith of Jackson, KY.-One son: Tommy Kilborn, Jr of Mt. Sterling, KY.-His mother: Irene Allen of Jackson, KY.-One sister: Linda Fugate of Campton, KY.-Six brothers: Wesley (Mattalou) Kilborn, Anthony (Odessia) Kilborn, Harold (Sarah) Kilborn and Jimmy Kilborn all of Jackson, KY.-Johnny Kilborn of Booneville, KY.-Jeffrey Kilborn of Corbin, KY.-Special family members: Luke White, Erica White, Dustin Watkins, Jessica Watkins, and Serenity Watkins.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Armon Nichols and David Fletcher officiating.-Burial in the Kilborn Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. with additional services at 7:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be followed.
Breathitt to Receive Thousands in Government Aid
