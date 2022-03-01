Tommy Strong, 76, Westland, Michigan passed away Sunday, Feb. 27. He was the son of the late Richard and Susie Bush Strong. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Carl Strong, James Strong, John Strong, Roy Strong. He is survived by wife, Thelma Lois Moore Strong; daughters, Stephanie (Chad) Bihun, Lois (Tim) Joys; brothers, Clyde Strong, Lloyd (Mary) Strong; sisters, Lois Hensley, Thelma (Larry) Hensley; grandchildren, Justin and Samantha Bihun, Alyssa and Brandon Joys; host of nephews and nieces. Visitation Wednesday, March 2, 5 - 8 PM with prayer service beginning at 8 PM at the Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home in Westland, Michigan. Visitation Saturday, March 5,11 AM - 12 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home with funeral service beginning at 12 PM with Raymond Moore and Ervine Allen Jr. officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery at Haddix. Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of choice. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
