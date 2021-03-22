Tony Little

Tony Marvin Little, age 58, of Jetts Creek, KY passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at his residence.-He was born June 16, 1962, at Jetts Creek in Breathitt County and was the son of the late E S and Vernedia Shouse Little.- He was a retired janitor for the Buckhorn Schools at Buckhorn.-He was preceded in death by his sister: Flora Little Haddix.- Four brothers: David Little, Franklin Little, John Little, and Buddy Little.-One step-son: Randy Clemons.-Brother in law: Jeffrey Russell; Sister in law: Golden Rose Little.-He is survived by his longtime companion: Linda Clemons of Jetts Creek,-  Daughters:   Monica Johnson of Jackson, KY; April Clemons of Jetts Creek.- Stepdaughters: Brittany Molands and Brandy Parks of Campton, KY; -Lena (Ronnie) Campbell of Jackson.- Kristy (Bert) Combs of AL.- His sister: Mary Russell of Jetts Creek.- Brothers Albert Little of Talbert, KY, and Robert (Cindy) Little of OH.- He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Albert Little and Chris Turner officiating.-Burial in the Johnson and Little Cemetery, Jetts Creek Road, Booneville, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Robert Little, Franklin Little, Ben Wooten, Jake Napier, Charles Southers, Tony Clemons, Damion Handy, Doug Marley, Christan Combs.-COVID-19 regulations to be followed.

