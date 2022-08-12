Tony R. Calhoun, son of Lowell Thomas (Tony) and Betty Lou Dunn Calhoun left his earthly home August 8, 2022 at the age of 52.
He was a screenwriter and a film producer. He belonged to the Bach Memorial Church in Rousseau, KY.
He was proceeded in death by Maternal Grandparents: Hattie Belle Robinson Dunn and Lucas (Papaw Uky) Dunn; Paternal Grandparents: Sylvia Jane Hardin Calhoun and Warren Calhoun; Two Uncles: William Sidney Dunn and Raymond Lucus Dunn. First Cousin: Tina Rae Dunn.
He leaves behind one daughter: Rylee-Blaze Louise Calhoun; his fiance: Edith (Edie) Heather Lisk of Staten Island, NY; Two Aunts: Shelia Calhoun Martin of Dayton, OH and Jennifer Calhoun of Jackson; One Uncle: Rory (Myra Jo) Calhoun of Augusta, GA; Great Friends and Business Partners: Doug Terry, Charles Shouse and Mike Shouse; And a host of loving cousins and many friends.
Visitation will be on Saturday, August 13th at Deaton Funeral Home from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. Funeral will be Sunday August 14th at 2:00 p.m. at the Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tabor, Mark Driskill, and Clair Martin officiating. Burial will be at Jackson Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jerry Pennington, Jeffery Reddick, Calvin Saum, Bobby Thorpe, Ed Whitely, Bill Peck, David Kincannon, TJ Caudill, Barry Auxier, Ernie Auxier, Eddie Auixer, Shaina Reddick, Kimberly Jennings, Jason Holbrook, and Chester Thomas.
Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
