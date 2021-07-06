Tracy Wagers

Tracy Mae Wagers, age 30, of Watts, KY passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, due to an auto accident in Jackson, KY.-She was born June 8, 1991, in Lexington, KY.-She is survived by her father: Ralph (Debra) Wagers of Rousseau, KY.-Her mother: Shelia Campbell of Hazard, KY.-Her children: Raina Shyn Noble, Traylyvia Chelsea Noble, Colton Weslee Noble, and Andrew Wyatt Dunn.- Her sisters: Shelly (Damion) Combs of Ned, KY; Ashley (Scotty) Alsept of Rousseau, KY; Tasha (Wendall) Baker of Dice, KY; Vicky (Todd) Wagers of Hazard, KY; Her brother: Luke (Vickie) Wagers of Hardshell, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the T-Point Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday at 10:00 am until time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends

To plant a tree in memory of Tracy Wagers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

