The tragic death of Jason Perry sent shockwaves through two communities as it learned of his death. Perry, 16 of Grassy Creek, Kentucky, is the son of Bill and Beverly (Faulkner) Perry. Perry is also survived by two sisters, Tera Byrd, and Haley Perry, and two brothers, Jake Hoskins, and Brody Hoskins. He passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the UK Hospital.
Perry just completed his Sophomore year at Breathitt County High School where he played football for the school. The young man also has strong ties to Morgan County and his death resonated throughout that area as news of his passing spread.
“I’d would like to ask as many that will to take time to pray for the family of Bill and Beverly Perry. They are going through unimaginable pain right now. Also, please pray for the football teams at Breathitt County and Morgan County as these young men have suffered a great loss also. Jason was a joy to be around and coach. He was a great young man and teammate,” stated Breathitt County Head Football Coach Kyle Moore.
The Times Voice contacted the investigating department, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 8 in Morehead, Kentucky, but the KSP offered no further details at this time
