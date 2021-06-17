Transportation Cabinet stresses safety during annual 50-Mile Yard Sale
Event along KY 52 in Breathitt, Estill, and Lee counties set for Friday-Saturday, July 2-3
JACKSON, Ky. – With this year’s 50-Mile Yard Sale along KY 52 in Breathitt, Estill, and Lee counties approaching on Friday and Saturday, July 2-3, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is again urging motorists to use caution during the annual event.
“With activities in Kentucky getting back to normal after the COVID-19 impacts, a large number of people will be looking to resume normal activities. This type of yard sale event is becoming more common across the state,” said Corbett Caudill, chief engineer for the Department of Highways District 10, which includes the three counties involved. “This corridor sale is well-established now and is very popular in this area. Highway safety is something the Transportation Cabinet emphasizes, so we want to do everything we can to urge participants to use caution to avoid a tragic accident.”
“Many visitors come to the yard sale from outside the region. They are not familiar with the curves and hills along our rural roads,” Caudill continued. “Driver unfamiliarity and the potential for distraction are two main reasons we always stress awareness during this event.”
The yard sale stretches from the intersection of KY 52 and KY 30 just outside Jackson, through downtown Beattyville, Ravenna, and Irvine to the Estill/Madison county line. A number of vendors also set up along the short stretch of KY 30 between Jackson and the KY 52 intersection. Message boards will be in place to remind drivers of heavy traffic, and to watch for pedestrians and slowed or stopped traffic.
The Transportation Cabinet offers the following tips for those who will be attending the KY 52 yard sale, as well as for other motorists who will be traveling in the area during the Independence Day holiday period:
Watch for parked cars, slowed traffic and vehicles turning into or out of side roads and driveways.
Park a safe distance from the highway, preferably outside a 30-foot “recovery zone” extending from the white line on the pavement edge. This area gives motorists plenty of room in which to maneuver in case of trouble. Parking on the shoulder of the road is discouraged.
Keep an eye out for pedestrians crossing the road, and especially for children or pets in the area of yard sales. Personnel may be directing traffic at some of the busier locations, so watch for them and obey their signals.
Use seat belts, obey posted speed limits and other traffic laws, and do not drink and drive. Law enforcement agencies typically step up traffic enforcement during the Independence Day holiday period.
Pedestrians should use caution when crossing or walking near the road. Wear bright clothing to increase visibility to drivers, and always look both ways before crossing a road.
State law (KRS 177.106) prohibits encroachments on state right of way without a permit, and this includes roadside sales.
“The statute forbids anything that interferes with ‘the safe, convenient and continuous use’ of the highway, and the Transportation Cabinet considers roadside sales on state right of way to fall under this category,” Caudill said. “We want to make sure that the traveling public has the proper amount of sight distance for intersections, driveway entrances and curves. Vendors who set up their sales on the right of way can cause visibility problems, as can motorists who park along the shoulders of the road. Therefore, in the interests of safety, we ask that no sales take place on the right of way in accordance with state law.”
“Highway safety is a primary focus for us, especially when dealing with events that generate large amounts of traffic. Paying attention to these simple guidelines can help participants avoid serious injuries or even fatalities,” Caudill said.
