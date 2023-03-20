Travlis Junior “TJ” Spicer, age 41 of Altro, KY was born to Jesse Spicer, Jr and Saley Spicer on November 18, 1981 in Hazard, KY. TJ was a beloved father, son and brother. He loved hunting and shooting sports and being outdoors. He loved spending time with his family and his daughter, Betty Rose, more than anything. Survivors include: Father: Jesse Spicer, Jr. Mother: Saley Spicer. Daughter: Betty Rose Spicer. Brother: Scottie (Tracey) Spicer. Sister: Connie (Mike) Ritchie. Nephew: Ryan (Brooke) Spicer. Niece: Abigail Ritchie. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by two daughters: Sally Sue Spicer and Annie Lynn Spicer. Paternal and maternal grandparents. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Spicer and Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Turner-Spicer Cemetery at Altro, KY. Visitation will begin on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Active pallbearers: Scottie Spicer, Ryan Spicer, Mike Ritchie, Mike Spicer, Chris Spicer, Skylar Haddix. Honorary pallbearers: Robert Spicer, Linburg Spicer.
