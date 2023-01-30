Stacy Hounshell Trent was recently named the new Breathitt County Family and Consumer Sciences Extension Agent.
Trent graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Family Science from the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and has been in Extension for the past eight years as the Senior Nutrition Education Assistant at the Wolfe County Cooperative Extension Service.
She is a lifelong resident of Breathitt County, growing up in Vancleve and has two daughters, Brookelynn who is 14 and Baylee who is eight.
Trent stated, “As your County Extension Agent, I look forward to providing diverse programming that will fit the needs of the citizens of our county.”
She would add that if anyone has any questions, or ideas for any activities or events that he or she would like to see in our county, feel free to contact her at the Breathitt County Extension Office 606-666-8812 or email her at sjjo236@uky.edu.”
(Photo): Stacy Hounshell Trent pictured with daughters Brookelynn and Baylee.
