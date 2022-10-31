The City of Jackson has elected to observe Halloween’s trick or treat tradition on Monday, October 31st, from 6 pm until 8 pm. Another alternative is the Jack-O-Lantern Jamboree (5 pm – 9 pm) hosted by the Breathitt County Public Library located on College Avenue in downtown Jackson, the event is scheduled to have carnival games, blowups, and feature trick or treating as well.

