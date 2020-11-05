Troy Banks

Troy Mason Banks, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at the St. Joseph East Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born September 17, 1944, in Montgomery County, KY, and was the son of the late Hargis and Mary Lee Puckett Banks.-He was preceded in death by a sister: Wanda Bolze.-Survivors include wife: Francine Smallwood Banks of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Stephanie Lynn(Rick) Turner of Jackson, KY.-Son: Christopher Michael ( Lisa Marie) Banks of Richmond, KY.-Two sisters: Edith (Hershel) Wininger of Richmond, KY-Rose McIntosh of Jackson, KY.-Four brothers: James Banks of Clay City, KY; Paul Douglas (Ruby) Banks of Statesville, NC; Larry (Pat) Banks of Jackson, KY. -Eddie (Josie) Banks of Jackson, KY.-Four grandchildren: Hannah Nicole Turner, Haleigh Lynn Turner, Elleigh Stull, and Reese Stull.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Providence Pentecostal Church, Hwy 15, Jackson, KY with military rites observed.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will begin on Sunday from 5:00-9:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Rick Turner, Ossie Turner, Jr. Will Turner, James Douglas Banks, and Greg Banks. In lieu of flowers donations requested be made to the Providence Pentecostal Church. -COVID-19 regulations to be observed at all times.
