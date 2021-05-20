Troy Gentry's Foundation Delivers Flood Relief

Troy Gentry Foundation Presents Flood Relief Funds
Officials announce renaming venue at Douthitt “Troy Gentry Memorial Stage”
‘[Troy] would have been thrilled about today,’ Chad Warrix, Halfway to Hazard
Troy Gentry was a country music icon and part of the award-winning country musical group, Montgomery Gentry. Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry were natives of Kentucky and began performing together with Eddie’s brother, John Michael Montgomery, in the 90s.
Tragically, on September 8, 2017, Troy died in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey, where the group was scheduled to perform. In spite of Gentry’s death, the group, Montgomery Gentry, continues to tour under that name. Troy Gentry, via his foundation, hasn’t quit fulfilling a purpose either.
With a motto of “Love God, Love others,” the Troy Gentry Foundation arrived in Breathitt County on Thursday, May 20, 2021. It was intent on doing whatever it could for the victims of the recent flooding formally declared a natural disaster.
Homegrown Chad Warrix, part of the band, Halfway to Hazard, and part of the board of directors for the Foundation told the Times-Voice, "Troy Gentry would have been in favor of pitching in and donating to the flood damaged area were he still with us."
“He was my best friend,” Chad told the newspaper. “I brought Troy home with me several times prior to his passing. He was thrilled to get to share his talent and message with my home town and would have been thrilled about today.
Mayor Laura Thomas, of Jackson, told the newspaper, “We appreciate this Foundation’s willingness to give to those in Jackson still hurting from the flood damage. It is great how the Foundation, formed in Troy’s memory, goes around and performs benefit concerts and its willingness to work with different educational outlets.”
Angie Gentry, Troy’s widow, told us she was originally from Chesapeake, Ohio but had attended undergraduate at Morehead State University. She, like her late husband, enjoys the opportunity, when it presents, to get back to the commonwealth.
The Foundation delivered three checks on its visit. All three checks were in the amount of $10,000 each, or $30,000.00 total.
The three checks were presented to the Breathitt School Board, Riverside Christian School, and to the Jackson Parks and Recreation Department. Jackson Parks and Recreation operates Douthitt Park.
The gift to Douthitt Park, tangentially, is a gift to Jackson City School. The Tigers use Douthitt for varsity sporting events. Members from each of the three recipients posed for pictures with Angie Gentry at Thursday’s presentation.
From this day forward, it was announced, the stage at Douthitt Park would be christened, “Troy Gentry Memorial Stage.” This new name will adorn the stage at Douthitt Park from now on according to park, city, and county officials.