Troy Gilbert, Sr. age 81, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Baptist Health Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born October 7, 1938, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Ance and Thelma Gilbert.-He was preceded in death by his wife: Gladys Gilbert.-One sister: Wilma Gilbert. -One brother: David Gilbert.-He is survived by one daughter: Addie Vickey Rowe of Jackson, KY.-Three sons: Troy Gilbert, Jr of Jackson, KY; Darrell Wayne (Emily) Gilbert of Richmond, KY.-Richard Neil (Karen) Gilbert of Independence, KY.- Several brothers and sisters: Five grandchildren: Cassandra Renee (Joshua) Bailey; Hadassah Gilbert, Ashley (Michael) Jones; Sarah E. Gilbert; Dylan Wayne Gilbert.- Three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Burial in the Johnson Cemetery, Butterpoint Road, Canoe, KY.-Visitation will begin on Thursday from 5:00-9:00 p.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations is to be observed.
