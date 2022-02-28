Troy Griffith, age 82, of Carlisle, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born July 8, 1939, at Longs Creek in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Robin and Delcie Mae McIntosh Griffith. He was preceded in death by his wife: Clara Mae Herald Griffith.- One infant child. His in-laws: Timothy and Cora Turner Herald.-He is survived by brothers: J.B. (Charity Lizzie) Griffith of Carlisle, KY; Willard (Jannie) Griffith and Willie (Beverly) Griffith of Sebastians Branch, KY.- Sisters-in-law: Faye Sebastian and Linda Herald of Talbert, KY; Polly (Jake) Neace of Jackson, KY; Myrtle Herald of Sebastians Branch, KY and Nancy Herald of Beattyville, KY.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Turner and Jesse Turner officiating.-Burial in the Bill Combs Cemetery at Sebastians Branch, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday at 8:00 am until the time of service.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID- cautionary measures are to be observed.
