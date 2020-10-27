Incident was caught on camera and viewed by millions of people!
George Floyd, Jr. was an African-American man killed during an arrest when a store clerk alleged Mr. Floyd resembled a man who the clerk believed had passed a counterfeit $20 bill in his Minneapolis store. A white police officer named Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for a period of time approaching 9-minutes and Floyd died as a result. After the incident resulting in Floyd’s death, the store clerk indicated remorse he had called the police in the first place.
Protests, both nationally and internationally, concerning police brutality towards African-American people ensued. It was at one of these protests another fairly well known incident occurred, gaining nearly as much coverage as Mr. Floyd’s death.
The Times-Voice has obtained a copy of an indictment alleging two separate offenses relating to a man named Bogdan Vechirko, whose booking photograph is attached to this story from his initial arrest several months prior. In the two-count indictment, Mr. Vechirko is alleged to have used his vehicle to purposefully terrorize another in reckless disregard of the risk of causing terror under Count I of the pending indictment. Mr. Vechirko is also alleged to have operated his vehicle in a grossly negligent manner, causing bodily harm to another person (identified in the indictment as “A.W.”) under Count II.
The affidavit in support of the indictment sets forth the following relevant facts. On May 31, 2020, 11-days after the death of Mr. Floyd, more than a thousand (1,000) people were gathered on the I-35W bridge, in an area just over the river and east of downtown Minneapolis. The protestors were described by the officer, under oath, as “peaceful.”
While the protestors were either sitting or standing on the bridge, Mr. Verchirko allegedly drove his semi-truck, pulling a tanker trailer, directly into the crowd at “…a high rate of speed.” You may remember various videos of the event made the national news circuit back when the event occurred (May 31, 2020).
Protestors were seen on various cell phone and traffic cameras both screaming and fleeing the bridge in a panic to avoid being struck by Mr. Verchirko’s big-rig. The police staged a reenactment of the event. In the reenactment, police believe they demonstrated Mr. Verchirko had an unobstructed line of sight of the people on the bridge with sufficient time to stop his truck after seeing where the crowd was located.
One of the protestors, identified as “A.W.,” suffered injuries as a result of her attempts to get out of the way of the truck. She fell in an attempt to avoid being hit and suffered various scrapes and abrasions to her leg.
The defendant was read his rights, waived them, and gave the police a statement. He claimed he hoped that if he drove into the crowd slowly they would just let him pass-by. The defendant admitted stopping his truck when he saw someone fall and acknowledged he could have stopped the truck sooner than he did. He is not presently in custody.
