10-republican representatives break rank with the caucus
Impeachment vote receives the most bi-partisan support in Nation’s history
One week after a violent mob breached the U.S. Capitol, threatened lawmakers and forced evacuations, members returned to the House floor. What followed was an emotional, and often angry, debate about recrimination for the president who many argued incited the riot that resulted in five dead.
The House of Representatives approved one article of impeachment yesterday (Wednesday, January 13, 2021) against President Trump for "incitement of insurrection," with 10-Republicans joining all Democrats in a 232-197 vote. The article now heads to the Senate, which is not expected to reconvene until next week.
Throngs of armed National Guard troops were positioned around the Capitol. Troops lined the streets around buildings housing members' offices and the area where Joe Biden will be sworn in next Wednesday (January 20, 2021).
There was a bipartisan standing ovation for members of the U.S. Capitol police, who undoubtedly saved members, aides and reporters from a far worse outcome. Washington and the country are still reeling from the images of the attack. As more details emerge about how it was orchestrated and the severity of the threats, the political fallout is sure to continue.
