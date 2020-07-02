Trump’s miserable polling performance has aides privately wondering if he might just quit and go home!
A recent Fox News poll has Trump trailing Joe Biden by 12-points. Let me reiterate, a recent FOX NEWS poll.
Fox News, a known Trump darling filled with on-air personalities among his most loyal subjects is forecasting doom and gloom regarding the President’s re-election prospects. No less than Tucker Carlson has warned that Trump may actually lose in 2020.
In addition to losing by 12-points in the Fox News poll, Trump is also trailing Biden in key battleground states which have historically been republican strongholds. Trump and Biden are running “neck and neck” in Texas of all places.
According to a Siena College Poll published in the New York Times, Trump is 11-points down in Michigan and Wisconsin, 10-points down in Pennsylvania, 6-points down in Florida, 7-points down in Arizona, and 9-points down in North Carolina. Trump won all of the above in 2016 in route to victory and it is thought there is no path to victory for him should he lose all the above states, even if he were to win Texas.
So what is Trump’s response to what is a dismal present performance in the national polls? Well, according to Charles Gasparino, and what he published to Twitter, “GOP operatives are, for the first time, raising the possibility that @realDonaldTrump could drop out of the race if his poll numbers don’t rebound.”
So, it appears if Trump doesn’t start polling better his big next move is to quit, to drop out of the race. This is according to journalists he wouldn’t term, “Fake.”
Charles Gasparino, for those wondering, is a journalist, blogger, radio host, and author who frequently serves as a guest panelist on the Fox Business Network program segment of The Cost of Freedom. He also regularly contributes to the stocks/business news program, Casin’ In.
For his part, Trumps’ campaign denied the president would drop out of the race. They also criticized the polling data for under-sampling republican voters.
Trump campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh, told Fox News, “This is the granddaddy of fake news. Everyone knows that media polling has always been wrong about President Trump-they under sample Republicans and don’t screen for likely voters-in order to set false narratives. It won’t work.”
Now who is Mr. Murtaugh calling “Fake News?” Who is he accusing of under sampling republicans and failing to screen for likely voters to set a false narrative. We did mention it was the Fox News poll which has Trump down 12 and contemplating dropping-out, right?
Has Fox News joined with the pantheon of other “Fake News” agencies? Has Fox News joined the legion of Never Trumpers? Will Trump stick in and fight to the bitter end?
When the going gets tough, is President Trump picking up his marbles and going home? It appears there are some inquiring minds desiring to know.
