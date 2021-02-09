Motion to dismiss denied by Senate
Senators vote 56-44 to try the former-President, guilt phase starts tomorrow…
In a historic vote on the floor of the Senate, former-President Trump’s legal defense team moved to dismiss the pending Article of Impeachment passed by the House and delivered to the Senate for trial. The lawyers argued the Senate lacked constitutional authority to try a civilian for the commission of "high crimes or misdemeanors," or what was charged by the House to be an impeachable offense.
President Trump has been impeached (which means formally charged) for having incited armed insurrection against the United States government. The event occurred on January 6, 2021. The insurrectionists occupied both chambers of Congress for hours, considerably damaged government property, and killed 6-people, including a Capitol police officer, during the event.
The argument lasted four (4) hours. Today's motion to dismiss was roughly similar to a motion made on the floor of the Senate a few weeks ago by Kentucky’s Rand Paul. To many onlookers, the motion would have been better served had it been, once again, argued by Senator Paul.
Trump’s lawyers looked like a vaudeville comedy routine. Lawyer Bruce Castor led off the argument with a meandering repertoire which wandered through the desert like the twelve tribes of Israel. It also seemed to take decades. When Mr. Castor concluded, it was difficult to discern just what issue or position he was attempting to frame.
Aaron Rupar, a reporter with the publication Vox said it this way, “One of Trump’s lead lawyers, meanwhile, opened with a presentation that was more akin to an open mic night…Bruce Castor, delivered a rambling defense of Trump that included inscrutable lines like, ‘Nebraska, you’re going to hear, is quite a judicial thinking place,’ and concluded with a dare for the Department of Justice to arrest Trump if it’s really the case that he committed high crimes and misdemeanors.”
No word yet on whether the DOJ will accept this invitation. It's still early.
David Schoen, on the other hand, came in hot and went out crying. Along the way he recited lines off his printed page at record-pace and ended the recitation with a poetic styling seemingly disconnected from any issue the Senate was supposed to be considering.
In the end, the motion failed. The trial will begin tomorrow at high noon. It is set to go a couple days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.