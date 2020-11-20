Two GOP Michigan lawmakers visiting White House this morning
Michigan, the state where the popular vote margin stands at 155,629 votes in favor of Joe Biden, as of this morning, will see two of its top Republican lawmakers visit the White House this morning at the President’s request. Senate Republican leader Mike Shirley and House Speaker Lee Chatfield will both attend the meeting today in the Oval Office. The topic is believed to involve pressuring Michigan's Republican held legislature to ignore the will of the people.
The fact of the meeting happening has been confirmed by a Tweet published to social media by Grant Hermes with WDIV, Local 4 News-Detroit. The topic of the meeting is projected to be a White House plea to have Michigan ignore state law and appoint a slate of Trump Electors to attend the Electoral College’s voting convention on January 6, 2021.
According to research the newspaper conducted online, no state legislature has ever appointed a slate of electors which voted for a candidate who lost the state’s popular vote. As the Supreme Court noted in a recent “faithless electors” case, by 1832, every state except South Carolina had passed legislation saying that the popular vote would determine the choice of its electors.
In 1876, newly admitted Colorado became the last state whose Legislature chose electors on its own. Today the laws of every state give voters the final say about which party the electors should represent.
Still, Trump and his supports attempt to lean on a very expansive reading of the U.S. Constitution’s Article II. In said Article, the Constitution reads in pertinent part, “Each State shall appoint, in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a Number of Electors, equal to the whole Number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress.” Emphasis not in the original.
Republican focus appears to be on the words, “in such Manner as the Legislature thereof may direct,” for the authority Michigan’s Legislature can appoint a Trump slate of electors regardless of Michigan’s popular vote result finishing decidedly in Biden’s favor. Most legal pundits believe that faith to be misplaced.
Michigan has a state law requiring its appointed electors to vote consistent with the will of the Michigan people. Should it not, its vote isn’t counted and the electors in question are replaced, according to an article published to the Detroit Free News.
President Trump has argued both sides of the efficacy of the Electoral College. In 2012, Trump tweeted that “The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.” In November of 2016, after he won the presidency despite losing the national popular vote, he tweeted, “The Electoral College is actually genius in that it brings all states, including the smaller ones, into play.”
