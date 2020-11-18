Detroit, Michigan: November 18, 2020
Wayne County board deadlocks, then certifies, unanimously, hours later
Last evening, in Wayne County, Michigan, which has Detroit at its heart, the county board charged with either certifying the county’s election results or not, deadlocked, 2-2, on the vote of its county election commissioners. Two democrats and two republicans serve on the board and it deadlocked, predictably, down party lines.
Joe Biden carried the county by well over 30-percentage points. Wayne County has the highest density of black voters in the state of Michigan.
The President immediately hit Twitter with a proclamation of victory in his latest attempt to delegitimize the national election he appears to have lost. However, the President’s social media crowing appears to have been premature.
The election board which had before deadlocked, reconvened. In the second vote, the Wayne County board of commissioners voted, unanimously this time, to certify the county’s election results.
That board also called for the Secretary of State’s office to conduct an audit of the returns. In an interview on televison with the Rachel Maddow Show, Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor indicated the audit process was provided under Michigan law and is permitted to take place even after county certification.
Michigan’s Johnathan Kinloch told the Detroit Free Press, “It (the second unanimous vote to certify Wayne County’s election results) restored my faith in the fact that yes, government does work, that yes, the people can make a difference.” Kinloch has vowed to ensure the audit takes place.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said if the board would have declined to certify the results, it would have been a “…historically shameful act.” He went on to add, “Glad to see common sense prevailed in the end. Thank you to all those citizens who spoke up so passionately — you made the difference!"
