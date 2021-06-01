Here’s your weather forecast for June 1, 2021
High of 78° Low of 58° with a from 3% to 20% chance of it raining today
It looks like there is a 3% chance it may rain this morning/Early indications are that the chance will rise to 20% as the day progresses.
Looks like rain is somewhat likely today. Tomorrow (Wednesday) it appears rain is more of a certainty.
It looks like it will rain both Wednesday and Thursday before the sun comes back in for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Monday and Tuesday of next week both appear like more rain headed our way.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a three to twenty (3-20) percent chance of it raining today. Chances for rain are even more likely tomorrow with the temperature staying mild and temperate with a projected high of 70°.
Today’s high will be 78° with a low of 58° and it is 60° right now outside the Accu-Weather Center. Tomorrow looks to be overcast with a great chance of precipitation. There will be a high of 70° and a low of 64° tomorrow as higher temperatures will continue to be held at bay while we enjoy highs over the next week of mid-70s to low-80s and overnight lows mostly in the 60s.
Humidity today will start out at 84% this morning and will fall to 59% before the day is through.
Today's weather forecast was brought to you by the National Weather Service and your Accu-Weather forecast from your hometown, original newspaper of legal record, The Jackson Times-Voice.
