Here’s your weather report for July 6, 2021
High of 91° with a law of 70° with a 2% chance of rain this morning rising to 20% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation rises to 20%.
The high today should balmy and sticky 91° with a low of 70°. It is 72° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 90% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 60%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.