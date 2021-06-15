Here’s your weather for June 15, 2021

High of 81° with a law of 59° with a 2% chance of rain this morning dropping to zero this afternoon

According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning with the chances zeroing out as the day wears along. 

The high today should reach 81° with a low of 59°. It is 66° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.

There is 74% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 52%.

This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you