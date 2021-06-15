Here’s your weather for June 15, 2021
High of 81° with a law of 59° with a 2% chance of rain this morning dropping to zero this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning with the chances zeroing out as the day wears along.
The high today should reach 81° with a low of 59°. It is 66° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 74% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 52%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service
