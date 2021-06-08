Tuesday Morning Weather Report

Here’s your weather for June 8, 2021
High of 82° with a law of 70° with an over 60% chance of it raining today
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 65% chance of it raining this morning with the chances decreasing to 60% as the day wears along. Pretty much a certainty it rains today.
The high today should reach 82° with a low of 70°. It is 70° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
There is 92% humidity this morning. Humidity this afternoon should drop down to 75%. Looks like it might rain tomorrow too.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.