Here’s your weather for June 29, 2021
High of 93° with a law of 73° with an 2% chance of rain this morning zeroing out this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is a 2% chance of it raining this morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation drops to zero.
The high today should be a balmy 93° with a low of 73°. It is 73° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 80% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 54%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
