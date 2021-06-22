Here’s your weather for June 22, 2021
High of 73° with a law of 51° with an 11% chance of rain this morning rising to 20% this afternoon
According to the National Weather Service, there is an 11% chance of it raining Tuesday morning. Later in the day, the chance of precipitation increases to 20%.
The high today should be a cool and pleasant 73° with a low of 51°. It is 62° right now outside the Times-Voice Accu-weather Center.
Humidity, will be 93% this morning. This afternoon it should drop to 61%.
This has been your weather report brought to you by the National Weather Service and your hometown, legal newspaper of record over the previous 133-years, the Jackson-Breathitt County Times-Voice.
