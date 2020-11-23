Happy Thanksgiving Jackson
Who couldn’t use a little advice on safely preparing your family’s Thanksgiving Day Meal?
We all know the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended we not travel for Thanksgiving. Additionally it is recommended we avoid large family gatherings over the holidays.
There are those of you out there really worried and for good reason. “Mom” or “Grandma” has “traditionally” cooked the Thanksgiving Day meal and not the chore is falling to you.
How does one cook a large Turkey? You’ll be relieved to know the CDC hasn’t forgotten to weigh in on this, along with the many other things on which it has taken a position these days. Here is the CDC’s “official position" on how to prevent coronavirus while celebrating Thanksgiving.
First, it is recommended the meal be eaten outside, if possible. Thanksgiving Day picnics may be all the rage this particular season. The CDC recommends limiting traffic in the kitchen and just having one person serve the food.
As for the meal itself, it is being recommended one start preparation well before the big day. One of the holiday’s biggest mistakes is to fail to plan sufficiently for all dishes to be ready simultaneously or “in time.”
This would include leaving time for frozen turkeys to defrost in the fridge, where the temperatures are sufficiently cold to prevent the multiplying of harmful bacteria. It is recommended one take a day of thawing for every 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. For really large birds, thawing could take several days.
Trying to cook a frozen turkey presents palatable problems. While the turkey may appear nicely browned, it still may likely be cold on the inside.
Once thawed, resist the temptation to rinse it before cooking. Rinsing the turkey could splatter its germs around your kitchen, onto your person, and everywhere else you happen to migrate. Thoroughly cooking the turkey should kill any germs with which it arrived.
It is recommended the turkey be 165-degrees at the thickest part. Use a meat thermometer to get an accurate reading.
Experts warn against using the pop-up thermometers which come stuck in some birds. Angela Shaw, a specialist at the Iowa State University’s food safety extension warns the “pop-up” thermometers aren’t always effective in determining temperature.
Shaw also recommends cooking the stuffing outside the turkey. Otherwise, the stuffing could harbor bacteria from the turkey.
It is recommended the stuffing get sufficiently hot to kill its germs too. So cooking the stuffing in the turkey might dry out or even burn the centerpiece of your Thanksgiving meal.
Refrigerate leftovers within two hours of the meals consumption. Bacteria can grow quickly on food left out at room temperature.
There are some out there concerned about preparing their first Turkey. Don’t fret over it too much. One can always buy a chicken to roast along with the Turkey. You know…just in case.
Happy Thanksgiving from your friends and neighbors down at the Jackson Times-Voice. We hope you have a blessed one and remember to give thanks for those many blessings you have experienced over the course of 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.