The Jackson Public Art Project recently seen its first mural completed. The mural was sponsored by Kroger. To sponsor a mural or any other public art, please contact City Hall or the Jackson Woman’s Club.
Fine Artist and Muralist, Kellene Turner, spent several weeks visiting Jackson to create the beautiful new mural in town. She was kind enough to speak with me for a few moments about the new art piece, her process and what Jackson means to her.
If you want to see more of Kellene's work, you can find her at:
[www.kelleneturner.art](http://www.kelleneturner.art/?fbclid=IwAR1S-1nJmsg8_-4pnhopif-WM_6kUD83ugfn5FYtDZcn65qGItRqZlaBQn4)
