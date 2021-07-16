Turner Named to Executive Committee

Kentucky Supreme Court Executive Committee selects Turner
Circuit Court Clerk in Breathitt among commonwealth select
Breathitt Co. Circuit Court Clerk, James Elliott Turner, was named to the Supreme Court Executive Committee in the June Kentucky Circuit Clerks Association Conference. Turner will represent 22-counties including Breathitt.
We talked with Turner and he told the newspaper, “It’s a prestigious honor to be selected to represent the 7th Supreme Court District. I am committed to being a strong voice for Breathitt Co. I will be a liaison, not only for the Circuit Clerks in the 7th District to the Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, but for the people of Breathitt Co.”
Turner told the newspaper his main goal is to help improve the court system with effective, efficient services while upholding strong judicial integrity. He feels his goals are being met and this appointment is evidence of that fact.
The Supreme Court Executive Committee will be composed of the officers, the immediate past president of the association provided he/she is still holding the position of Circuit Clerk in his/her county, and seven (7) members who, likewise, hold office in one of the seven (7) Supreme Court regional districts.
The Supreme Court committee members represent their respective Supreme Court districts in matters of the association impacting members of the executive committee. Representatives shall keep the members of their districts well informed and apprised of all business.
Circuit Court Clerk, James Elliott Turner, can be reached on his personal phone number at 606-272-0732. He invites any and everyone to call and/or text him anytime.