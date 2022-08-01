Lance Turner, News Reporter for the Times Voice, was recently presented an opportunity to represent the newspaper and the entire Nolan Group Media at the 2022 International Society of Weekly Newspaper Editors (ISWNE) annual conference.
The four-day event was hosted by Al Cross, the Director of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues at the University of Kentucky (UK) from Wednesday, July 20, 2022, through Saturday, July 24, 2022.
Attendees stayed on campus at Jewell Hall and were given free meals at the UK Student Center and access to a hospitality room while on campus as well.
The first two days of the conference, those in attendance were treated to area tours including Buffalo Trace Distillery, Kentucky Cannabis Company, and Claiborne Farm (the home of Secretariat) and afterwards given delicious meals at fine local eateries such as The Brown Barrel and Windy Corner Market.
Days three and four were full of seminars, lectures, and critiques that concluded with an awards banquet.
“I am incredibly grateful to the Nolan Group for allowing me this experience. I got to meet those in the newspaper business from tiny corners of the world to those that operated newspapers in large cities in the United States and other countries. Being a part-time news reporter with no editing experience I thought I would be out-of-place, but everyone was very welcoming,” remarked Turner, “I met some wonderful, fascinating people, and got to observe some of the best editors in the world
