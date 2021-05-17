Indian Mound Chapter Announces Recipients
Lovins and Patrick “Good Citizens”
NSDAR identifies outstanding qualities in area young people
The Indian Mound Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) announced two area young ladies as being honored with the chapter’s most prestigious award given area high-school students. The 2021 NSDAR “Good Citizens Award" for Breathitt County has been given to Ms. Breanna Lovins of Breathitt High School and Ms. Alexis Patrick of Jackson City School.
Ms. Lovins is the granddaughter of Tammy and Drewey Lovins who live in Clayhole, Kentucky. Ms. Lovins has just graduated from BHS.
Ms. Patrick is the daughter of Kenneth and Joy Patrick and she lives in Jackson, Kentucky. Ms. Patrick has just graduated from Jackson City School.
This coveted award is based on a recipient’s having qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism. These are qualities an applicant has to exhibit during the four years a candidate attends high school in order to qualify for this honor.
This award is given by chapters across the country in the respective locations each of the chapter’s serve. The DAR "Good Citizens Award and Scholarship" was created in 1934 and is intended to encourage and reward young people exemplifying good citizenship.
The awards were presented to each of the recipients by Ms. Janie Griffith. Ms. Griffith is a member of the Indian Mound Chapter and its former regent. Our congratulations are extended to these fine young ladies on their being awarded such a prestigious distinction.
Commented
