The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session for the second time in less than a week on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
In the brief meeting the fiscal court voted to approve the minutes for the June 28, 2022, regular meeting; and pay the outstanding credit card statements.
The court also discussed the ordinance to remove the one percent occupational tax and decided that a new ordinance may need to be drafted, so any further votes on the matter would be tabled until Breathitt County Attorney Brendon Miller could lay out specific guidelines for a new draft to be written. The decision was reached after questions arose about dates and language used in the old ordinance.
The fiscal court voted to do an in-house transfer of the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACO) funds in the amount of $300,000 while adding a resolution that Breathitt County Treasurer Matthew Hudson would further investigate the details and timeframes of a potential line of credit with KACO for future funds.
Two bids were awarded at this meeting: Synergy was awarded the bid to provide disaster recovery and mitigation services and a bid to Tim Short Chevrolet for the purchase of a 2023 Chevrolet Suburban for the Breathitt County Coroner’s Office.
