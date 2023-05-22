Pictured: Judy Eversole (Left) and Mildred Blank (Right)
Mildred Blank and Judy Eversole were honored by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) and Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) at Buckhorn High School’s awards night on Thursday.
Blank and Eversole were nominated by HCTC Academic Advisor Tammy Duff, who works closely with Buckhorn High School.
Blank worked with Buckhorn’s Gear Up Program for several years and was later hired as a special education teacher. While serving in her role as a special education teacher, she continues to assist Buckhorn’s students, especially the seniors, in preparing and planning for college.
She and her husband established an endowed scholarship in memory of one of their sons who was killed in a car crash. He was a graduate of Buckhorn High School.
“Each year they award a scholarship to a senior not only at Buckhorn High School, but also at both Perry County Central and Hazard High Schools, which are the only other two high schools in the county,” said Duff.
Eversole serves as the director of Buckhorn’s Family Resource Center. She works diligently each day to make sure each student has their basic needs met. Her role became even more significant when historic flooding hit Eastern Kentucky. More than 4 feet of water was inside Buckhorn School, ruining everything in its path. Eversole continues to help students recover from the flood nearly one year later.
“Mildred and Judy have worked tirelessly to make sure their seniors have every opportunity to take both dual credit and SEEK classes during high school, so that they can get a head start on finding the right college and career paths to pursue after they graduate,” Duff added.
Both educators encourage Buckhorn High School students to attend HCTC. They schedule campus tours for students along with inviting HCTC staff to speak with students about college admission, financial aid and scholarship opportunities.
“These educators have gone above and beyond for their students by providing them the tools needed to succeed in life,” said HCTC President Dr. Lindon. “Each year, more than 90% of Buckhorn seniors begin their post-secondary education at HCTC in one of many programs offered by the college,” she noted. “HCTC is grateful for its educational partnership with Buckhorn High School and its staff who guide students into appropriate career pathways,” she added.
