Saturday night, Seniors at Breathitt High School enjoyed the Senior Prom. Early Sunday morning phones were burning up all over town with kids calling to make sure their friends were okay.
Why? Early Sunday morning Troopers with the Kentucky State Police, Post 13, responded to a crash on Highway 15 going up “Walmart Hill” in the business hub of Jackson’s bustling community. A passenger involved in the collision was pronounced “dead at the scene.” This, coupled with the Prom having just gone off the night prior, made more than a few temperatures rise.
As it turned out it wasn’t anyone who had been at the Breathitt Prom, which was cause of a slight exasperation of breath, but the news was sobering nevertheless. Troopers reported to WYMT and its reporter, Jordan Whitaker, that a 2005 Jeep driven by a 30-year-old Russell Hollon of Jackson was traveling north when it crossed the centerline and struck a 2016 Ford driven by 42-year-old Ebony Carter of Hazard.
Drivers of both vehicles were sent to the hospital with injuries. Fifty-four (54) year old, Alanna Wallace, also of Hazard, a passenger in Ebony Carter’s car, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Breathitt County Coroner.
There are no charges yet pending. However, the KSP reports the crash remains under investigation. This is a developing story.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
