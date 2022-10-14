(Photo) A home designed by Hunter Shelters can be constructed in one day or less.
Michelle Jackson, who has strong ties to River Caney, has spearheaded an effort to bring sustainable housing to the residents of that community as the area was devasted by the July flooding, leaving most residents without a home. Thus far her incredible efforts have resulted in two homes being donated to two River Caney residents, Caroline White (Jackson’s aunt) and Faye Henson.
“By placing a GoFundMe account on LinkedIn, representatives from a company called Hunter Shelters saw my post, maybe two days after the horrific flooding, and reached out offering their help. From there, many discussions took place and I tried to direct them to people like Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble and Jamie Mullins-Smith of the Breathitt County Long-Term Recovery Team and Kentucky River Regional Prevention Center,” explains Jackson.
After the initial contact with Hunter Shelters, a company that manufactures affordable, easy-to-build, transportable, reusable, durable, and energy efficient buildings that can be used for long-term housing, two of the company’s representatives made the trip from New York to visit Breathitt County to view first-hand the damage caused by the flood.
“In the beginning I didn’t know what to expect from a company based in New York, but after it sent two of its employees to Breathitt County, I mean to drive that far of a distance, it meant so much to me. It showed me, they really cared,” conveyed Jackson.
After arriving in Breathitt County, the representatives met with Judge Noble and Mullins-Smith, and Joanne Miller, a Volunteer Agency Liaison with FEMA to discuss housing options.
“There is no cheap housing available, so these homes from Hunter Shelters are a great option, especially for those with limited mobility. We are working hard to try to get other counties involved in a potential partnership to acquire funding for these types of homes. We awarded these homes on priority-based needs and if the location was out of the flood plain. We were lucky this time we made it fit the criteria,” remarked Mullins-Smith.
The group has reached out to numerous other organizations seeking financial support along with charities, religious agencies, and the Team Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, just to name a few. The group also extended an invite to these organizations and agencies to listen to what Hunter Shelters had to offer and form a potential partnership. The group also extended that same invitation to several surrounding County Judge Executives. But their pleas thus far have been unsuccessful.
As Jackson further details, the more funding that can be obtained, the more homes that can be constructed, at a lower overall cost. Simply put, volume drives the cost per housing unit down. “Our goal is to get at least 100 of these Hunter housing units for Breathitt County, which in turn will significantly drive the price per home down. I think a two-bedroom home is priced at around $50,000.”
According to the American Red Cross assessments, a total of 1,648 homes in eastern Kentucky were considered to have suffered major damage or destroyed altogether by the flooding, with Breathitt County on the receiving end of the majority of the damage at 701 homes. Damage of this magnitude made Hunter Shelters wanted to help the county.
“We want to help, not just Breathitt County but surrounding areas as well. Our homes are safe; can be permanent, generational homes; efficient in all areas; and the commercial-grade products and innovated designs we use in manufacturing a Hunter unit makes it maintenance free for 20-years. Nothing else exists out there that can rival our product and we wanted to come down here to see how much we could help,” stated Jack Hunter, owner of Hunter Shelters, “We are here now in Breathitt County, working with Judge Noble, state and local officials trying to acquire the necessary funding to provide a home for those still hurting. I also think it is important for the public to know that we are not a disaster-hunting company, we are not trying to make money in times of a disaster, natural or otherwise, we just want to help, and we have a product that is very much needed in this area.”
Crews from Hunter Shelters arrived in Breathitt County on Monday, October 10, 2022, to pour concrete at the two selected locations, with construction of the homes to take place on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Wednesday, October 12, 2022. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at River Caney. The ceremony on Thursday will also serve as an opportunity for state and local officials to assess a Hunter housing unit.
“We are a full-profit company but believe in humanitarian efforts. We see what all the government spends money on, and we believe we have a superior product at a lower cost than the government spends now. My hope is these officials will realize this on Thursday as our humanitarian efforts rely on funding. Funding that will be used to get people in a permanent home. Even as a full-profit company, we want to help the good people of this area that is in dire need of what we have, and if we can cover our costs and do honest work that will change people’s lives, there is nothing better than that,” stated Hunter.
Hunter would add, “We feel very good about being here. The residents of Breathitt County and the River Caney community have been extremely grateful and have given us a warm reception. They are very appreciative and offer to help in any way possible. It is truly heartwarming.”
Hunter Shelters was formed in 2010, when the company was really in the project-stage according to (Jack) Hunter. The birth of the business began that same year after Hunter Shelters provided units for the people of Haiti after the devasting earthquake that rocked the island nation.
Today the company is based out of East Patchogue, New York, and manufacture all their shelters in the United States. Hunter Shelters claim their shelters are eco-friendly; durable; customizable; reusable/portable; safe from inclement weather and resistant to insects, vermin, and mold; and easy to build, taking only four trained workers, one day or less to construct. The company says its shelters can be used for housing, offices, medical facilities, disease treatment centers, schools, dorms, restroom facilities, and more. For more information about Hunter Shelters, contact them by phone at 631-730-1112 or by email at info@huntershelters.com
