(L-R) Matthew Stacey; Brittany Hounshell; Stella Hall; and Rodney Moore of the Jackson Save-A-Lot.
Officials with the Jackson Save-A-Lot told the Times Voice that the store will be reopening at a date to be determined.
The store is being deep cleaned and sanitized by store employees and Servpro, a company that specializes in the cleaning up of contaminated areas.
Assistant Manager Rodney Moore stated that the store had to discard around 15 county dump trucks full of contaminated products.
Officials say that they are looking forward to reopening once the store is properly cleansed and inspected.
Go Time 3 located on Hwy 15 South in Jackson announced it is expected to be back at full operation on Monday, August 15, 2022. Currently the gas pumps are open for credit card purchases only, no cash transactions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.