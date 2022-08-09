The Kentucky State Police have officially released the names of the two women missing since the catastrophic flooding in July.
Vanessa Baker, 60, of Lost Creek described as 5’7’’ tall and weighing around 215 pounds with dark colored hair.
Nancy Cundiff, 29, of Lost Creek described at 5’1” tall and weighing around 280 pounds also with dark colored hair.
Both women are from Lower River Caney Road. Baker lost her home in the flood, while Cundiff’s mother Ruby Cundiff was killed in the flood.
