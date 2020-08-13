Tyler Synclair Hudson

Tyler Synclair Hudson, age 28, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, August 4, 2020.-He was born February 5, 1992, in San Antonio, TX. He was an employee of the Nim Henson Nursing Home in Jackson, KY.- He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Burnam and Monva (Thorpe) Hudson, Sr.- Maternal grandparents: Harold and Joy Sperry.-He is survived by his wife: Kelly Nichols Hudson of Jackson, K.-One son: Mark Nichols of Jackson, KY.-Father: Burnam Hudson, Jr of Jackson, KY.-Mother: Caddis (Gary) Bowling of Vincent, KY.-One sister: Kennedy Hudson of Vincent, KY.-One brother: Christian Bowling of Vincent, KY.-A special grandmother: Martha Sue Banks of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Coburn and Scott Brandenburg officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm. -Pallbearers: Jacob Hudson, Travis Rudd, Allen Sperry, Nick Allen, Austin Imhoff, Steve Walker.-Honorary Pallbearers: Staff of Nim Henson Nursing Home; Wolfe County Nursing Home; Owsley County Nursing Home.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Tyler Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

