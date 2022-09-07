Kentucky Men's Basketball has released its 2022-23 SEC schedule, featuring 18 matchups.
The Wildcats will open conference play in Columbia, Missouri against the Mizzou Tigers on Dec. 28. UK's home opener will come one game later as the Wildcats will host the LSU Tigers inside Rupp Arena on Jan. 3.
Kentucky has home-and-home series scheduled with Georgia, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Florida, and Arkansas. It will finish the conference slate on March 4 in Fayetteville against the Razorbacks.
Date - Opponent - Location
Nov. 15 - vs. Michigan State - Indianapolis (Gainbridge Fieldhouse)
Nov. 29 - BELLARMINE - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Dec. 4 - vs. Michigan - London, England (O2 Arena)
Dec. 17 - vs. UCLA - New York (Madison Square Garden)
Dec. 28 - at Missouri* - Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Arena)
Dec. 31 - LOUISVILLE - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 3 - LSU* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 7 - at Alabama* - Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Coleman Coliseum)
Jan. 10 - SOUTH CAROLINA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 14 - at Tennessee* - Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)
Jan. 17 - GEORGIA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 21 - TEXAS A&M* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 24 - at Vanderbilt* - Nashville, Tenn. (Memorial Gymnasium)
Jan. 28 - KANSAS - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Jan. 31 - at Ole Miss* - Oxford, Miss. (Pavilion at Ole Miss)
Feb. 4 - FLORIDA* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 7 - ARKANSAS* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 11 - at Georgia* - Athens, Ga. (Stegeman Coliseum)
Feb. 15 - at Mississippi State* - Starkville, Miss. (Humphrey Coliseum)
Feb. 18 - TENNESSEE* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
Feb. 22 - at Florida* - Gainesville, Fla. (Stephen O’Connell Center)
Feb. 25 - AUBURN* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
March 1 - VANDERBILT* - Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)
March 4 - at Arkansas* - Fayetteville, Ark. (Bud Walton Arena)
Home games listed in ALL CAPS; * - Southeastern Conference games
