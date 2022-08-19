The University of Kentucky (UK) volleyball team traveled to Jackson on Friday, August 12, 2022, to lend a helping hand at a flood relief center inside the First Church of God on Hwy 30 West.
The players along with their Head Coach, Craig Skinner, helped survivors navigate the rows of donations, unloaded trucks, and stocked tables.
“Our program is more than just volleyball, so we wanted to lend a hand in any way we could, and while we are here maybe we can put a smile on someone’s face,” remarked Coach Skinner.
The team would assist in other areas of Breathitt County before hosting a public scrimmage at the Breathitt County High School Gym as a fundraiser with all proceeds going to the flood recovery efforts. Breathitt County Volleyball Head Coach Stephen Bowling said the event raised $853.
The UK volleyball team won the 2020 NCAA national championship in under Coach Skinner, becoming the first SEC school to win a volleyball championship in the process. UK has won outright or shared the last five SEC conference championships and has earned 23 NCAA tournament appearances in the program’s history.
